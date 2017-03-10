State Hoops: Glacier Boys Advance at AA Tournament

Glacier students cheer during the game. Flathead defeated Glacier 39-34 during the crosstown game on Feb. 23, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Tadan Gilman and Jaxen Hashley combined for 29 points as the Glacier boys held off Billings West 56-49 in Thursday’s opening round of the Class AA state basketball tournament in Great Falls.

Hashley scored 15 points and grabbed 17 rebounds and Gilman netted 14. Caden Harkins added 12 points, Patrick O’Connell had eight for Glacier.

The Wolfpack (18-3 overall) will play Billings Skyview (16-3) at 3:30 p.m., Friday in the semifinal round. The winner advances to the state championship game at 6:30 p.m., Saturday.

Bozeman defeated Flathead 73-60 in the opening round. The Braves (12-10) play Missoula Hellgate (15-6) on Friday morning in loser-out action.

Glacier 56, West 49

West 6 14 9 20 – 49

Glacier 8 15 16 17 – 56

West (12-8) – Jake Bell 1-3 0-0 2, Kaleb Martin 1-3 0-0 2, Bryson Deming 5-15 6-6 17, Braydon Deming 5-13 2-2 14, DJ Peretti 1-5 0-0 2, Carson Prokop 0-0 0-0 0, Cleveland Harvey 1-7 0-0 2, Jesse Owens 1-5 1-1 7, Cole Devries 0-1 0-0 0, Kobe Nelson 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-60 10-10 49.

Glacier (18-3) – Caden Harkins 2-5 6-6 12, Tadan Gilman 5-8 4-5 14, Collin Kazmier 0-1 0-0 0, Brec Rademacher 1-4 0-0 3, Jaxen Hashley 6-13 3-44 15, Pat O’Connell 2-2 4-5 8, Turin Bowden 1-2 0-3 , Jack Desmul 1-1 0-2 2, Cody Hartsoch 0-0 0-0 0, Jeremiah Martin 0-0 0-0 0, Kody Jarvis 0-1 0-0 0, Bryce Grame 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 18-37 17-25 56.

3-point goals – West 3-21 (Bra. Deming 2-7, Bry. Deming 1-6), Glacier 3-10 (Hawkins 2-5, Rademacher 1-4). Rebounds – West 32 (Bra. Deming 10), Glacier 34 (Hashley 17). Total fouls – West 21, Glacier 11. Fouled out – none.

Skyview 54, Sentinel 52

Sentinel 14 13 8 17 – 52

Skyview 7 15 10 22 – 54

Sentinel (11-11) – Mitch Reynolds 3-9 0-1 6, Sam Beighle 8-16 6-6 26, Elias DeWaters 0-2 0-0 0, Ethan Jones 0-2 0-0 0, Will Mytty 4-14 2-5 12, Nic Luoma 0-2 0-0 0, Griffin Line 4-5 0-0 8. Totals: 19-50 8-12 52.

Skyview (16-3) – RayQuan Evans 2-5 10-12 14, Steven Fisher 7-15 3-4 19, Jerelle Big Hair 0-0 0-0 0, Tyler Kinghorn 0-1 0-0 0, Zach Schmidt 1-3 4-4 7, Zharon Richmond 1-9 4-5 6, Logan DeHaven 1-7 6-7 8, Zach Schacht 0-2 0-2 0. Totals: 12-41 27-34 54.

3-point goals – Sentinel 6-14 (Beighle 4-7 Mytty 2-5), Skyview 3-13 (Fisher 2-4, Schmidt 1-3). Rebounds – Sentinel 28 (Beighle 5, Line 5), Skyview 34 (Evans 11). Total fouls – Sentinel 24, Skyview 16. Fouled out – Danny McKittrick, Beighle.

Great Falls 57, Hellgate 45

Hellgate 10 14 10 11 – 45

Great Falls 10 10 16 21 – 57

Hellgate (15-6) – Landon Youbles 2-7 1-2 5, Derrius Collins 4-11 1-2 12, Dylan Holst 2-3 0-2 4, Kade Lunday 3-5 1-2 7, Bridger Deden 2-8 0-0 5, Rollie Worster 5-13 2-6 12.. Totals: 18-47 2-6 45.

Great Falls (15-7) – Hunter McKinney 0-1 0-0 0, Kendell Kynett 3-7 2-2 11, Blake Thelen 2-9 0-0 5, Kody Torgerson 2-6 4-5 10, Kellan Romsa 2-7 0-0 6, Kyler Winkler 2-4 0-1 4, Brendan Howard 7-13 7-10 21. Totals: 18-47 13-18 57.

3-point goals – Hellgate 7-17 (Collins 3-6, Worster 2-6, Lunday 1-2, Deden 1-3), Great Falls 8-28 (Kynett 3-7, Torgerson 2-3, Romas 2-6, Thelen 1-6). Rebounds – Hellgate 31 (Collins 6), Great Falls 29 (Winkler 6, Howard 6). Total fouls – Hellgate 16, Great Falls 11. Fouled out – none.

Bozeman 73, Flathead 60

Flathead 10 15 23 12 – 60

Bozeman 14 17 21 21 – 73

Flathead (12-10) – Cooper Barrett 0-1 0-0 0, Bridger Johnson 2-4 1-2 5, Cole Gunderson 1-1 0-0 2, Tyler Johnson 8-12 7-7 26, Sam Elliott 4-12 4-6 12, Cade White 1-2 0-0 2, Eric Seaman 4-9 0-1, Anthony Jones 1-1 0-0 3, Dawson Smith 0-0 2-2 2. Totals: 21-42 14-18 60.

Bozeman (18-3) – Drew Huse 3-7 1-4 8, Callahan O’Reilly 4-8 3-3 12, Bailey Harlin 7-9 5-7 25, Kyler Harrison 0-1 0-0 0, Morgan Hostetler 2-3 0-0 4, Mack Anderson 3-6 5-6 11, Lance McCutcheon 5-6 1-3 11, Kyler Ash 0-3 0-0 0, Ryan Lonergan 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 25-44 15-23 73.

3-point goals – Flathead 4-10 (T. Johnson 3-5, Jones 1-1), Bozeman 8-12 (Harlin 6-6, Huse 1-1, O’Reilly 1-2). Rebounds – Flathead 20 (T. Johnson 5), Bozeman 26 (O’Reilly 7, Anderson 7). Total fouls – Flathead 17, Bozeman 12. Fouled out – none.

