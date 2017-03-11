Glacier Edges Bozeman to Win First Basketball Championship

First-time champs.

The Glacier boys basketball team defeated Bozeman 46-42 on Saturday night to win the Class AA basketball state championship in Great Falls.

Senior Patrick O’Connell made a pair of free throws in the final seconds to seal the Wolfpack’s victory and earn the program its first state title.

O’Connell finished with a team-high 11 points. Jaxen Hashley had eight points and Brec Rademacher and Tadan Gilman each scored six apiece for Glacier (20-3 overall). Caden Harkins added five points, including a pair of clutch free throws with 1:22 left and Glacier clinging to a 41-40 lead. Torin Bowden had four and the Pack outscored the Hawks 11-4 in the third quarter.

Jack Desmul, Kody Jarvis and Collin Kazmier each scored two points apiece for Glacier.

Championship

Glacier 18 6 11 11 – 46

Bozeman 11 13 4 14 – 42

Glacier (20-3) – Caden Harkins 0-4 5-6 5, Tadan Gilman 2-4 2-4 6, Collin Kazmier 1-1 0-0 2, Brec Rademacher 2-3 0-0 6, Jaxen Hashley 4-9 0-1 8, Pat O’Connell 3-3 5-7 11, Torin Bowden 2-5 0-0 4, Jack Desmul 1-1 0-2 2, Kody Jarvis 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 16-31 12-20 46.

Bozeman (19-4) – Drew Huse 2-10 2-2 6, Callahan O’Reilly 4-11 1-4 10, Bailey Harlin 1-8 2-2 4, Morgan Hostetler 0-1 0-2 0, Mack Anderson 0-1 0-0 0, Lance McCutcheon 7-12 2-4 19, Kyler Ash 1-5 0-0 3. Totals: 15-18 7-14 42.

3-point goals – Glacier 2-7 (Rademacher 2-3), Bozeman 5-25 (McCutcheon 2-3, O’Reilly 1-4, Ash 1-5). Rebounds – Glacier 29 (Hashley 6), Bozeman 26 (O’Reilly 7). Total fouls – Glacier 17, Bozeman 19. Technical fouls – Hashley. Fouled out – Hashley.

Comments

comments