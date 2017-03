Rose Grant, a professional mountain biker from Columbia Falls, returned from ACL surgery only five months ago to win the first races of the 2017 competitive season.

Grant, a three-time national champion in marathon mountain biking, won the Cactus Cup, an elite mountain bike stage race in Arizona.

One of the best mountain bikers in the U.S. in recent years, Grant is returning to competition five months after undergoing ACL surgery.

