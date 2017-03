Annie Hill earned indoor All-American honors after placing third in the women’s 5K race at last weekend’s New Balance Nationals Indoor 2017 Track and Field Meet in New York.

The junior at Glacier High School clocked the 5,000-meter race in 17 minutes, 7.26 seconds.

On March 12, she placed 13th in the two-mile run, clocking 9:57.93.

Practice for Montana high school track and field begins this week.

