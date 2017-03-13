Maggie Voisin Grabs Big Air Bronze at X Games Norway

Maggie Voisin landed back on the podium at X Games, this time across the globe in Norway for the women’s ski big air competition.

The 18-year-old Whitefish skier launched back-to-back 40-point runs to tally a final score of 80, good enough for third-place among eight of the top freestyle skiers in the world. Mathilde Grimaud won with a final score of 93 and Kelly Sildaru tallied 90.

Voisin’s bronze medal came two days after she placed seventh in the slopestyle competition.

Voisin is enjoying another standout winter, winning the U.S. Grand Prix in the slopestyle competition at Mammoth Mountain last month and finishing as the top American at X Games Aspen.

