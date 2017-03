Helena held off Missoula Sentinel 46-41 to win the Class AA girls state championship in Great Falls last weekend.

The Glacier girls were eliminated in two close games, falling to Bozeman 51-47 in the first round and then to Billings Senior, 47-45.

Anna Schrade scored a team-high 14 points against Senior and Kali Gulick had nine for Glacier, which ended its season at 8-15.

