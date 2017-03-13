State Hoops: Polson Boys Claim Class A Third Place

Matthew Rensvold scored 17 points, Jaremiah North Peigan had 15 and the Polson Pirates defeated Belgrade 54-47 to earn third place at the Class A boys state tournament in Butte.

Polson pulled off a remarkable tournament run after falling 57-37 in the first round to Billings Central.

In loser-out action, Polson defeated Hamilton 51-45 and Butte Central 62-59 in overtime before taking on Belgrade on Saturday.

Jaydon Bautista scored eight points, J’von Johnson had six and Tanner Wilson added four for Polson, which ended its season with an 18-7 overall record. Connor Lanier and Shade Main each added two points apiece.

Tanner Haverfield scored 26 points and Dillon defeated Billings Central 59-45 to win the state title.

At the Class B boys state tournament, Malta defeated Anaconda 54-51 to win the title. At the Class B girls tournament, Fairfield edged Malta 34-33 to win the title.

At the Class C boys state tournament, Arlee won its first championship by defeating Manhattan Christian, 71-67.

