By Beacon Staff // // Arts & Entertainment, Kalispell, Community

When: Thursday, March 16, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Where: ImagineIf Library, downtown Kalispell

More Info: imagineiflibraryfoundation.org

Celebrate the eighth annual Loud at the Library Fundraiser by enjoying wine, beer, food and live music by Old Sap. A raffle of prize baskets will help the foundation raise funds to support the programs and classes offered by the ImagineIF libraries. Every attendee is entered in a door prize drawing. Tickets are $50 and can be purchased at the ImagineIF Library Kalispell at 247 1st Ave East, Kalispell, or by contacting Charlotte Housel at the ImagineIF Library Foundation.

