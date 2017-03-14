Montana’s Tourist Hubs Seek Rise in Resort Tax

HELENA – Booming traffic to Montana’s scenic jewels, including Yellowstone and Glacier national parks, is stressing the small communities that serve as gateways to these attractions.

Officials from some of those resort towns are looking to the state Legislature to approve a 1 percent rise in the resort tax to pay for roads, upgrade wells and help finance affordable housing for workers.

West Yellowstone Town Manager Daniel Sabolsky told the Senate Taxation Committee Tuesday that his community is in desperate need of new water wells to accommodate the influx of tourists. He said the lack of wells is keeping it from adding hotel rooms and providing affordable housing for working class residents.

Critics of the bill contend that existing revenues from the current 3 percent resort tax should be adequate.

