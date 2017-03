When: March 16 – March 18

Where: Brannigan’s Pub in Kalispell

Three days of music featuring some of the valley’s favorite bands, including Jameson and the Sordid Seeds, New Wave Time Trippers and Comotose Posse. Irish beer and great food all weekend under the tent. Fun for all ages. Complimentary non-alcoholic beverages for all designated drivers. For more information and complete lineup of concert times, visit Brannigan’s Pub Facebook page.

