Illustrator Releases Glacier Park Adult Coloring Book

Dave Ember, an award-winning illustrator and designer, has released Glacier National Park Adult Coloring Book and Postcards, which features 44 intricate designs of the park’s iconic jammers, lodges, mountain goats, trails and more.

Included in the book is a map of the park, interpretive text, and a special extra-heavy, perforated paper section for coloring eight postcards and four bookmarks to share the beautiful designs inspired by America’s Crown of the Continent.

This is Ember’s follow-up after the success of his Yellowstone and Yosemite adult coloring book titles.

The book is available at local bookstores and gift shops, through online retailers, or from Farcountry Press (www.farcountrypress.com).

