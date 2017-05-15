Colorado’s Perrin Wins 5K at Pac-12 Championships

University of Colorado's Zach Perrin celebrates after winning the 5,000 meter race at the Pac-12 Track and Field Championships. Courtesy Gary Breedlove

The Pac-12 Track and Field Championships showcased the talents of a few former standouts from Montana.

Zach Perrin, a Lakeside native and former state champion distance runner at Flathead High School, won the 5K race on Sunday at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon.

Perrin, a junior at the University of Colorado, unleashed an impressive kick down the stretch to capture the title with a winning time of 13:58.48. He won his first conference title by nearly three seconds and earned Colorado its first 5K title. Colorado finished fourth as a team and tallied its most points since joining the Pac-12.

Perrin also raced in the 3,000-steeplechase and placed eighth, 9:06.39.

Makena Morley, a former state champion distance runner in Bigfork, placed second in the women’s 10,000-meter race. The freshman at Colorado clocked 33:29.22 and finished behind teammate Erin Clark, 33:23.92.

Whitefish native Marlow Schulz, a junior at Washington State University, placed ninth in the women’s 800 prelimins, just missing the top-eight cut. She clocked 2:09.09.

Christina Aragon, a former state champion runner at Billings Senior and a true freshman at Stanford, took second in the women’s 800-meter race. She clocked 2:05.67, roughly three seconds behind the winner, Raevyn Rogers of Oregon.

Click here for more results from the championship meet.

