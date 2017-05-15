Columbia Falls’ Jones Wins Big Sky Conference Title in Javelin

Daniel Jones, a 2012 graduate of Columbia Falls High School, set a career best in the javelin at the Big Sky Conference Outdoor Track and Field Championship meet last weekend.

Jones, a redshirt senior at the University of Montana, landed a throw 215-8 to win the conference title in Sacramento, California.

Teammate Matt Quist, a 2014 graduate of Flathead High School and a junior at Montana, placed second in the high jump, clearing 6-9.75.

The Montana men finished seventh with 64 points.

Emily Cheroske, a 2014 graduate of Bigfork High School and a junior at UM, placed seventh in the 800-meter race, clocking 2:12.39. She also ran on the fourth-place long relay team.

Kayla Holmes, a 2015 graduate of Plains High School and a sophomore at UM, placed third in the discus.

Kimberly Earhart, a 2016 graduate of Plains High School and freshman at UM, placed eighth in the javelin.

The Sacramento State men’s team won the championship and the NAU women won the title.

The Montana women placed second and the MSU women were fifth.

