CUT BANK — The Montana Highway Patrol says a 47-year-old Browning man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Glacier County.

The Great Falls Tribune reports that authorities say a 24-year-old woman from Browning was driving east around 12:15 p.m. Saturday on BIA Route 8 when the victim stepped in front of the vehicle.

He was later pronounced dead at Browning Hospital.

No other information was immediately available.

