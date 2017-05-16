Kalispell to Host Meeting on Changes to Third, Fourth Avenue East Changes

The Kalispell Public Works Department is hosting a public meeting on May 24 at 6 p.m. in City Hall to discuss the upcoming Fourth Avenue East Water Replacement project and modifications of Third and Fourth avenues east from one-way streets to two-way streets.

City officials plan to inform the public about how and when the modifications from one-way to two-way traffic will take place and what to expect during construction.

The city is preparing for a large road project on Fourth Avenue East that will involve 15 blocks of construction this summer. The project will involve replacing an underground line from the 1920s that supplies water to neighborhood residents. Crews will replace the existing water main from Center Street to 14th Street. The project is slated to break ground near the end of the month or early June and last through fall.

