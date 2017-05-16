Kalispell Vigil Planned for Fallen Broadwater County Deputy

A candlelight vigil is being planned in Kalispell for the Broadwater County sheriff’s deputy who was shot and killed during a traffic stop in Three Forks this week.

The vigil will take place outside the Flathead County Sheriff’s Office at 920 South Main Street on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Organizers said the vigil is meant to be a show of support for law enforcement and their families.

Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed near Three Forks early Tuesday morning. The shooting occurred less than two miles away from where a state Highway Patrol trooper was shot and killed in 2010, according to the Associated Press.

Two suspects, 61-year-old Lloyd Barrus and 39-year-old Marshall Barrus, have been arrested and charged with deliberate homicide.

Moore had been a sheriff’s deputy for three years. He is survived by his wife and three children.

Comments

comments