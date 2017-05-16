Tours Begin at Conrad Mansion Museum in Kalispell

Explore the historic splendor of Conrad Mansion Museum during guided summer tours that begin this week.

Daily tours begin May 17 at the popular home near downtown Kalispell. The tours last roughly 75-90 minutes and start on the hour beginning at 10 a.m. The last tour of the day begins at 4 p.m.

The 13,000-square-foot mansion served as the home for Charles E. Conrad, considered the founding father of Kalispell, and his family, where they celebrated many milestones and welcomed many guests. The manor was designed by renowned architect Kirtland Cutter, who also designed Lake McDonald Lodge in Glacier National Park. Restoration efforts saved the mansion from ruin and transformed it into a revered public museum and memorial.

Tours cost $15 for adults, $14 for seniors, $8 for students and $6 for children 11 and under. For more information, visit conradmansion.com.

