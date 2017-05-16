Wayfarers State Park to Host Annual Paddle Fest

Montana State Parks is hosting the Flathead Lake State Park Paddle Fest at Wayfarers State Park this weekend.

The free two-day event is Saturday, May 20 from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, May 21 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Wayfarers in Bigfork. Visitors will have the opportunity to learn about the variety of kayaks and paddleboards on the market today.

Demo kayaks and paddleboards will be available to try out with experts on hand to give instructions and guidance. There will also be information about basic boat safety. Refreshments will be provided by The Flathead Paddlers. All participants in demos, activities, and games are recommended to wear old shoes or water shoes and bring a dry change of clothes. If you have your own personal flotation device (PFD), please bring it, otherwise there will be loaner PFDs on hand.

