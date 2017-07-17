Body of Kayaker Recovered from Missouri River

HELENA — A 35-year-old Montana woman has died while kayaking on the Missouri River in Lewis and Clark County.

County Coroner Bryan Backeberg identified the woman as Brandy Pavitt from Helena. An autopsy will be performed, which is standard anytime someone drowns.

The Independent Record reports that the woman was reported missing Saturday afternoon upstream from Wolf Creek Bridge.

Lewis and Clark County Undersheriff Jason Grimmis said another recreating boater discovered the body 4.2 miles downstream Sunday morning.

