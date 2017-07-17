Midyear Housing Market: Increases in Sales, Prices

A for sale sign sits outside of a home on Woodland Avenue in Kalispell.

With half of 2017 officially in the books, real estate in the Flathead Valley continues to be an active market, with the most residential sales since the boom times of the early 2000s.

According to Jim Kelley at Kelley Appraisal, there were 822 residential sales from January through June of 2017, an 11 percent increase from the 740 in the same timeframe last year. The last time residential sales topped more than 800 was in 2006, which saw 897 sales in the same time period.

The median housing price in Flathead County so far for 2017 is at $269,000, more than 5 percent higher than 2016’s overall median price of $255,000 and more than 9 percent higher than the median price for houses sold from January through June in 2016, which came in at $246,637.

Kelley also broke down specific areas and neighborhoods, and the real estate activity within them:

Kalispell – the city and land within 3.5 miles of city limits

Residential sales in first half of 2017: 372

Residential sales in first half of 2016: 344

Percent increase: 8.1%

Total residential sales in 2016: 749

Median price, first half 2017: $239,000

Median price, all of 2016: $220,000

Percent increase: 8.6%

Whitefish – the city and land within 3.5 miles of city limits

Residential sales in first half of 2017: 177

Residential sales in first half of 2016: 133

Percent increase: 33.1%

Total residential sales in 2016: 290

Median price, first half of 2017: $343,000

Median price, all of 2016: $334,500

Percent decrease: -2.5%

Columbia Falls – the city and land within 3.5 miles of city limits

Residential sales in first half of 2017: 79

Residential sales in first half of 2016: 78

Percent increase: 1.3%

Total residential sales in 2016: 168

Median price, first half of 2017: $265,000

Median price, all of 2016: $213,501

Percent increase: 24.1%

Bigfork – village and 5 miles from center of community

Residential sales in first half of 2017: 62

Residential sales in first half of 2016: 50

Percent increase: 24%

Total residential sales in 2016: 147

Median price, first half of 2017: $307,500

Median price, all of 2016: $300,000

Percent increase: 2.5%

Lakeside – town and 5 miles from its center

Residential sales in first half of 2017: 31

Residential sales from first half of 2016: 41

Percent decrease: -24.4%

Total residential sales in 2016: 82

Median price, first half of 2017: $300,000

Median price, all of 2016: $277,500

Percent increase: 8.1%

Flathead Lake – lakefront property in Flathead and Lake counties

Residential sales in first half of 2017: 22

Residential sales in first half of 2016: 27

Percent decrease: -18.5%

Total residential sales in 2016: 53

Median price, first half of 2017: $611,500

Median price, all of 2016: $599,000

Percent increase: 2.1%

Whitefish Lake – lakefront homes and condos

Residential sales in first half of 2017: 7

Residential sales in first half of 2016: 4

Percent increase: 75%

Total residential sales in 2016: 12

Median price, first half of 2017: $1,900,000

Median price, all of 2016: $1,612,500

Percent increase: 17.8%

