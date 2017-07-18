Courses Offered to See Glacier’s Wildflower Explosion

The wet spring was an incredible boon to this summer’s crop of wildflowers in and around Glacier National Park, and the Glacier Institute has several course opportunities to check them out in greater detail.

The Glacier Institute is a private nonprofit providing hands-on, field-based education courses for children and adults in Glacier National Park and the Flathead National Forest. Course subjects vary and are held all year, so be sure to check out the calendar.

To experience the explosion of wildflowers, the Glacier Institute recommends the following courses:

July 20: Nature’s Healers: Wild Medicinal Herbs, taught by Heather Nack-Culbreth, $65

July 23: Introduction to Outdoor Photography, taught by Rick Sheremeta, $65.

July 29: Wildflower Wanderings at Logan Pass, taught by Janet Paul Bones, $65.

July 31: Making Wild Medicines, taught by Heather Nack-Culbreth, $65.

For more information on the wildflower courses and the Glacier Institute in general, visit www.glacierinstitute.org.

