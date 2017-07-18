Glacier Babe Ruth 15U Team Wins State Championship

The Glacier Babe Ruth 15-year-olds won the state championship at Memorial Field. Back Row: Ryan Galvan, Austyn Andrachick, Camryn Lingle, Trenton Tyree, Payton Davission, Reid Barrow, Justin McIntyre, Bat Boy Drew Queen, Jay Tyree, Hank Dunn, Chad Queen, Ass Coach Tyler Tyree, Front Row: Assistant Coach Steve Andrachick, Hunter Arentz, Jackson Cripe, Devin Beale, Head Coach Ray Queen

The Glacier Babe Ruth 15U squad won the state championship last weekend in Whitefish.

The local squad defeated Glendive in the title game and advanced to the regional baseball tournament in Washington, which runs from July 24-29.

This was the 14th state title for the Glacier Babe Ruth organization — made up of 13U, 14U and 15U teams — in the last 13 years. In that time span, there have been two World Series appearances.

The state championship team includes Ryan Galvan, Austyn Andrachick, Camryn Lingle, Trenton Tyree, Payton Davission, Reid Barrow, Justin McIntyre, Jay Tyree, Hank Dunn, Chad Queen, Hunter Arentz, Jackson Cripe, Devin Beale, and head coach Ray Queen, assistant coaches Tyler Tyree and Steve Andrachick and bat boy Drew Queen.

