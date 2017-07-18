Kalispell 12U All-Stars Win Cal Ripken State Championship

The Kalispell Lakers 12U All-Stars won the Cal Ripken state championship on Saturday in dramatic fashion by defeating Whitefish 7-6 in 10 innings. The Lakers advanced to the regional baseball tournament this week in Idaho.

Kalispell never trailed in the championship game. Kane Morisaki and Max Holden each hit homeruns and had two hits apiece. Joey Thatcher knocked in Mac Adkins in the eighth inning and Nate Skonord hit a double in the top of the 10th inning, scoring Michael Corkish in what became the game-winning run. Adam Nikunen pitched five strong innings, while closer Morisaki pitched the final five innings, holding Whitefish scoreless. Jackson Nelson, Korbin Hawley and Cade Wiley joined Morisaki, Holden, Corkish, Thatcher and Skonord with hits in the championship, while shortstop Trevor Burke made several key defensive plays.

The championship team included Korbin Hawley, Nate Skonord, Mac Adkins, Michael Corkish, Joey Thatcher, Trevor Burke, Max Holden, Odin Erickson, Kane Morisaki, Cade Wiley, Jackson Nelson, Adam Nikunen and coaches Colten Wiley, Brad Nikunen, Mike Corkish, Greg Adkins and bat boy Creed Wiley.

Comments

comments