Kalispell Lakers 10U Squad Wins State Championship

The Kalispell Lakers 10U team won the Cal Ripken state championship recently and advanced to the regional baseball tournament in Oregon, July 19-22.

The Lakers team won four straight tournaments, including the state tourney, with a 19-0 record.

In the state semifinal game against North Valley, the Lakers rallied from a 7-0 deficit to win 10-7. In the championship game, Kalispell trailed twice before rallying back to win against Helena, 12-10.

The state championship team includes Cameron Wells, Korbin Eaton, Dustyn Franchini-White, Luke Nikunen, Jackson Heino, Carter Schlegel, Tristan Berke, Carson Baker, Andre Cephers, Ostyn Brennan, Easton Kauffman, Cooper Norbeck, and coaches Bruce Nikunen, Chris Schlegel, Marlin Kauffman, Brad Nikunen and bat boy Robbie Wells.

