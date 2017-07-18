Montana Governor Downplays Presidential Aspirations

In his first term, he worked with moderate Republicans to win passage of Medicaid expansion and toughened campaign finance laws.

Bullock will be termed out in 2020 and has time to consider his political future. He would be his party’s obvious choice to run against Republican U.S. Sen. Steve Daines, should he decide against pursuing a bid for the White House.

Bullock noted that he still has work to do as a governor of a state that is facing a host of challenges, including access to health care and education.

On the same day he registered his national committee, he also filed documents with Montana’s Commissioner of Political Practices for a second committee, the Montana Working Together PAC, which he said would focus on electing more Democrats to the state Legislature to help him push his legislative agenda during the 2019 session.

Among the major tasks ahead is winning support to reauthorize the state’s Medicaid expansion program, which sunsets in 2019.

Also on Tuesday, Bullock joined 10 other governors in again pushing for a bipartisan approach to resolving the national debate over a health care overhaul that has stalled politically in Washington.

“I’m pleased that they are taking a pause,” Bullock said. “Now hopefully they’ll actually listen to the folks on the ground. I’m hopeful that governors will have a larger voice as they go forward and actually work on something that works for a lot of the country.”