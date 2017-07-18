Montana Ranch Loses Eight Goats to Mountain Lion

Three killings occurred this week at ranch northwest of Missoula

By ASSOCIATED PRESS // // AP Story, Latest Headlines, News & Features

MISSOULA — A mountain lion has killed eight goats on a Montana ranch in three separate attacks this month.

Three were killed this past weekend at the ranch northwest of Missoula.

Rancher Eugene Gisselbeck tells the Missoulian that he’s lost a yearling goat and seven newborn goats. The Gisselbeck’s have been raising goats since 1968 and have lost goats to lions before.

The latest killings occurred despite a large trap being set up last week by a U.S. Department of Agriculture trapper.

Jamie Jonkel of Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks says Missoula and its outlying areas have about 25 mountain lions at any given time.

