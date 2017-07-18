Super Soaked 5K

When: Saturday, July 22 at 1 p.m.

Where: Depot Park in downtown Whitefish

More info: www.whitefishtherapy.com/events

Arm yourself with a squirt gun for this beautiful run along the Whitefish River and through downtown Whitefish that supports the Child Development Center of Kalispell and the 2018 Smoking Aces Tour. Because the event is not timed, runners are encouraged to participate in various activities set up throughout the course. Online registration ends July 21 and is $35 for adults, $30 for students, and free for children 9 and under.

