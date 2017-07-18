Whitefish 12U All-Star Team Wins State Championship

The 2017 Whitefish 12U team. Back Row L to R (coaches): Jason Schwaiger, Bill Kunz, Brad Ridgeway Back Row L To R (players): Luke Frampton, Fynn Ridgeway, Ty Schwaiger, Michael Glass, Jacob Polumbus, Stevyn Andrachick Front Row: Clayton Godsey, Henok Johnston, Israel Garcia, Fisher Fair, Andrew Smith, Logan Kunz

The Whitefish 12U all-star squad defeated the North Valley all-stars in the state championship game in Belgrade on July 9 and advanced to this week’s Cal Ripken regional baseball tournament.

This group of boys is familiar with state championships. The group won last year’s 11U state title and the 10U championship in 2015, a rare accomplishment.

This year’s state championship game victory was the 26th consecutive win for the team. The team is 42-7 this season and has scored a whopping 522 runs in that span. The defense has allowed only 139 runs.

The championship team includes Luke Frampton, Fynn Ridgeway, Ty Schwaiger, Michael Glass, Jacob Polumbus, Stevyn Andrachick, Clayton Godsey, Henok Johnston, Israel Garcia, Fisher Fair, Andrew Smith, Logan Kunz and coaches Jason Schwaiger, Bill Kunz and Brad Ridgeway.

