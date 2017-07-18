Whitefish Credit Union Breaks Ground on New Facility

At the time of its establishment in 1934, in the midst of the Great Depression, the Whitefish Credit Union had $25 in assets to its name. Now the largest credit union in the state of Montana, it claims over $1 billion in assets and has seven branches statewide.

On July 10, it broke ground on its newest facility in Columbia Falls, which will replace the town’s older facility on Nucleus Avenue. At 5,000 square feet, the new branch will offer all of the same services as the former as well as an ATM. It is better equipped to handle the large increase in membership in Columbia Falls, whose population growth rate is higher than the national average.

The new Columbia Falls branch is expected to open in spring 2018. It will be located at 405 Ninth Street West. For more information, visit www.whitefishcu.com.

