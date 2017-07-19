Hard Choices at the Legislature

As a state representative, I’ve heard from those that think I should be waiting for someone in Helena to tell me how to vote. They think I should be a better follower and a better soldier in the army of “no.” To that point I’ve found there are usually two kinds of people; sheep dogs and sheep. In advance, I have to admit I’m not a very good sheep. In my role as police chief, business owner, manager, a leader in community service groups, I’ve been more used to being a sheep dog, spending my career trying to watch out for the needs of the flock rather than waiting for outsiders to tell us what should be done. I’m always open to advice about identifying problems and drafting solutions but I want to make sure that the results address the needs of our community first and foremost.

In a challenging session our Legislature was able to provide a prudent and balanced budget that recognized the needs of our communities and the limitations that dwindling revenues from natural resources like oil and coal present. We were able to provide for inflationary increases for local schools, a budget stabilization plan that restricts and directs future spending when revenues fall while improving statewide 911 infrastructure investments and our response to the growing threat of aquatic invasive species.

With much help, 10 bills I sponsored passed both houses, some with unanimous or near unanimous votes and nine became law. Among them were:

HB 61 a bill to release 10 million dollars in 911 funds that have been held captive without statewide agreement on how to invest them towards improving our 911 infrastructure. The bill provides for investment in electronic hardware, GIS mapping and a statewide plan to help us improve our enhanced 911 capabilities.

HB 92 allows the Department of Transportation to use a new contracting method that the National Academy of Sciences predicts will save money and time on construction projects.

HB 333 is the “Save Lives from Overdose Act.” With opioid overdoses on the rise, this bill makes Naloxone, a safe opioid overdose antidote, more available to first responders and family members that might be in a position to administer the drug to overdose victims.

HB 462 allows for licensing of brewery programs at FVCC and MSU Billings. These programs seek to pair employers in a growing industry with employees that have the training and experience necessary to be successful while keeping them in our state.

HB 473 the “Bridge and Road Safety and Accountability Act.” You know it as the fuel tax bill. I worked with the Infrastructure Coalition and others on this bill with the intent of improving public safety through better and safer roads and bridges. I’m convinced we need to reduce the bad outcomes that dwindling infrastructure funding has produced. The TRIP report tells us that Montana is third in the nation for fatalities per mile driven and Montanans pay nearly 800 million dollars a years in delays and damage to vehicles. We have 900 bridges that need repair. For those who think all is well, ask them if they are satisfied with driving on West Reserve in the afternoon, on Willow Glen anytime or with the continuing fatalities we see on Highway 2.

It has been 24 years since the fuel tax has been adjusted in our state and 34 years since cities and counties have received an increase from the state in fuel tax revenues. This bill will increase fuel taxes by 4.5 cents on gas and 1.5 cents on diesel and those revenues will be used to match federal highway dollars and provide money to local governments specifically for road and bridge improvements. Under the bill the fuel tax will increase to 6 cents on gas and 2 cents on diesel by 2023 and will ensure we will be getting real help in paying for our roads and bridges from many of the over 11 million visitors to our state each year.

I appreciate how hard it is to be effective and make everyone happy when we look at almost 1,200 bills in under 90 days as a legislature. Some of the hard decisions this session included new revenues that combat aquatic invasive species, fund road and bridge projects and that support the work of the men and women of the Highway Patrol. While I supported those revenues I voted no on others. I didn’t run from tough decisions. I care about this great state and in particular the people I was elected to represent. I’m proud and honored to have had the chance to serve you.

Republican Rep. Frank Garner represents Kalispell.

