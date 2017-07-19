Kelley’s Market Trends: Kalispell Residential Sales

In the first half of this year, Kalispell and the area within 3.5 miles of the city limits represented 45.2 percent of home sales within Flathead County. This is only slightly below the 46.5 percent that this same area represented in the first half of 2016.

The median home price in this area is $239,000 this year, compared to $212,500 for the same period in 2016. This represents a 12.6 percent increase, which is slightly higher than the 9.1 percent increase seen this year on a countrywide basis. This current median price is a new record high for homes in Kalispell.

The total number of sales in Kalispell was up 8.1 percent in the first half of the year, compared to being up 11.2 percent in Flathead County.

Within Kalispell and 3.5 miles outside the city limits, there is a current inventory of 276 homes on the market, with a median asking price of $317,250 and an average asking price of $427,111. The total number of sales in this area was 749 in the last year, so with 276 homes on the market, there is currently around 4.4 months of inventory on the market. It should also be noted that only 26.4 percent of the active listings in this area are priced at or below the median sold price of $239,000.

