Nonprofit Conservation Foundation Raising Funds for Grizzly Pen

Montana is seeing an increased frequency of grizzly bear incidents, which is creating a host of unique challenges for wildlife managers. Efforts have ramped up to spread education and awareness for residents and recreationists, including the importance of bear spray, bear-proof garbage containers and reduced food attractants.

Montana’s Outdoor Legacy Foundation, a nonprofit conservation organization, has stepped up in recent years to help Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks address these issues, and last year donated roughly $180,000 to the agency for bear management efforts.

This year the foundation is focused on addressing one new problem that has emerged in the wake of increased conflicts. Oftentimes, incidents result in grizzly cubs being left without their mothers. FWP officials capture the cubs, which have a low probability of surviving on their own without a mother, and relocate the young bears to zoos across the U.S. But frequently there is a waiting period between capture and relocation, meaning FWP must keep the bears in a facility in the meantime. Montana WILD in Helena is the state’s wildlife rehabilitation and holding center, but it currently only has a pen that can accommodate black bears.

Last summer FWP had four orphaned grizzly cubs and was forced to keep one pair in a bear trap and another in the black bear holding pen. Neither situation was ideal for the bears, which sparked the official effort to establish a grizzly pen.

“Grizzly cubs are bigger and stronger than black bears, and they need to have an actual pen that’s stronger,” said Jane Ratzlaff, executive director of Montana’s Outdoor Legacy Foundation.

“As grizzlies are expanding into the Rocky Mountain Front, we’re having more and more conflicts and more orphans. So it definitely is a challenge that we have to address.”

The foundation is hoping to raise $200,000 this year to buy a grizzly pen for FWP that would serve as a temporary holding facility.

This pen could hold cubs for upwards of a year while FWP tries to find a proper place to send the bears permanently.

“Our focus is to provide the wildlife and bear managers with the tools they need,” Ratzlaff said. “This is our main focus this year. It is something we really have to step up to.”

The foundation also helps fund seasonal technicians who work with staff for management and research purposes.

To support the foundation’s fundraising, visit www.mtoutdoorlegacy.org.

Comments

comments