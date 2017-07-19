Splendid Summer Evenings at Bibler Gardens

Pick an evening to head over to the Bibler Home and Gardens and enjoy the warm summer air while wandering through acres of beautiful flowers in bloom. The Flathead Valley Community College Foundation is hosting a series of tours of the estate, and visitors can take guided strolls through the garden before exploring the home’s stunning collection of antiques, sculptures, and heirloom Persian carpets. While taking in the vibrant annuals and perennials, make sure to glance up once in a while to marvel at the breathtaking views that the garden offers of the surrounding Flathead Valley.

Tours run through July 21 and are two hours in length. There are two tours each day, one at 4:30 p.m. and one at 7 p.m. All tickets must be purchased in advance and are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under. All proceeds go to Flathead Valley Community College student scholarships. To purchase tickets and for more information, visit https://www.fvcc.edu/events.

