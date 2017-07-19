Whitefish Hosting Western A District Legion Baseball Tournament

Whitefish is hosting the American Legion baseball western district Class A tournament this week. Eight teams from Western Montana are competing in the double-elimination tournament with the goal of advancing to the state championship tournament in Three Forks, which begins July 27.

The district tournament is July 20-24 at Memorial Field. The Glacier Twins will be competing as the top seed from the North Division. In the south division, the Bitterroot Red Sox from Hamilton are the top seed. Other teams competing are the Kalispell Lakers, the Cranbrook, BC Bandits, the Libby Loggers, the Mission Valley Mariners, the Missoula Mavericks and the Bitterroot Bucs.

Play starts at 10 a.m., Thursday, July 20. The opening ceremony will be before the Twins’ first game at 7 p.m., Thursday, against the Mission Valley Mariners.

Admission is $8 for adult day-passes and $5 for students and seniors. Children 12 and under are free.

In Class AA action, the Kalispell Lakers wrap up the regular season hosting Bozeman at 7 p.m., Thursday and at 5 p.m. Friday before traveling to Butte on Saturday. The AA state tournament is July 26-30 in Bozeman.

