Whitefish’s Heavirland Named to U.S. Rugby World Cup Team

Whitefish’s Nicole Heavirland is bound for Ireland.

The 22-year-old will be among 28 Americans traveling overseas next month for the Women’s Rugby World Cup.

Heavirland was selected earlier this week to join the U.S. rugby team, known as the Eagles, at the elite global tournament.

The team will compete in the World Cup and begin with pool matches against reigning champion England, Italy, and Spain in Pool B at University College Dublin, Aug. 9-17. The knockout matches are Aug. 22 and Aug. 26 in Belfast.

Heavirland, a former Glacier High School standout multi-sport athlete, has been a member of the USA Women’s National Rugby Team for more than a year. In the recent competitive season, she was the Eagles’ third-leading scorer and was a captain in the squad’s final series. Last year she was named a traveling reserve for Team USA at the Summer Olympics in Rio

