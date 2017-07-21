Aid Increasing for Drought-Stricken High Plains Producers

BISMARCK, N.D. — State and federal aid is increasing for North Dakota farmers and ranchers dealing with drought.

The federal Agriculture Department has authorized haying and grazing on additional Conservation Reserve Program acres in portions of not only North Dakota but also South Dakota and Montana.

Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue cites “epic dry conditions” for the move.

North Dakota’s Water Commission also has authorized more money for the state’s Drought Disaster Livestock Water Supply cost-share program. The state has now committed $825,000.

More than 6 percent of North Dakota is listed in “exceptional” drought. Much of the rest of western North Dakota is in either severe or extreme drought.

The federal government has declared numerous counties in the three-state region to be disaster areas.

Comments

comments