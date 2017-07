When: Monday, July 24, through Saturday, July 29

Where: Lake County Fairgrounds in Ronan

More info: www.lakemt.gov/fair/index

Who can resist a fair whose theme is “Blue Skies, Cow Pies, and Family Ties?” This year, Ronan’s Lake County Fair features Little Big Band on July 26 at 5 p.m., a market livestock auction July 27 at 7 p.m., a ranch rodeo July 29 at 1 p.m., and an arena dance July 29 at 7:30 p.m. In addition, livestock barns will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.

