Columbia Falls’ Grant Finishes 3rd at Mountain Bike Cross Country Nationals

Professional cyclist Rose Grant of Columbia Falls finished third in the short track race and fourth in the cross country race at the USA Cycling Mountain Bike National Championships in West Virginia.

Last week Grant, riding with the Stan’s-Pivot Pro Team, landed on the podium of the professional women’s contest in the short track, an impressive accomplishment that stands among many this season.

In early May, Grant powered through 50 miles of intense racing to win her fourth consecutive USA Cycling Marathon Mountain Bike National Championship.

Two weeks ago, she finished second in short track and third in cross country at the Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road n Vermont, the third of four U.S. Cup this season. In June, she also won the Missoula Pro XCT and the Epic Rides Carson City Off-Road.

Up next, Grant is traveling to Boston this weekend to compete in the Boston Rebellion, the fourth and final U.S. Cup race.

Grant is currently second in the U.S. Cup standings, and the winner of the series receives a $10,000 prize.

In September, Grant will travel to Australia to compete in the Mountain Bike World Championships.

In her successful pursuit, Grant has overcame significant injuries, including dislocating her shoulder twice within a few weeks earlier this summer. She was already returning from surgery after snapping her ACL and tearing her MCL a year ago, injuries that required significant rehabilitation in the offseason.

But the 34-year-old cyclist remains inspired to keep pushing forward and finish strong.

“It’s been a little hard but I feel fortunate,” she said. “It’s hard but at the same time I really am feeling like I’m living the dream. Traveling around with an amazing support team and getting to go from race to race is pretty amazing.”

