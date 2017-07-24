Kalispell’s Avery Wins Women’s State Amateur Golf Tournament

Teigan Avery, a Kalispell native and former state champion at Glacier High School, won the 100th Montana State Women’s Amateur Golf Tournament last weekend.

Avery, entering her sophomore year at the University of Montana, shot a 5-over 77 on the third and final day of the tournament to win by five strokes at the Laurel Golf Club.

Avery finished 76-73-77—226. Anna DeMars was runner-up, 78-76-77—231, followed by Shealyn Hafer, 79-79-74-232, Kameryn Basye, 82-77-76-235, and Ashley Griffith 81-79-76-236

Libby native Jackie Mee was sixth, 77-83-79-239.

Avery, a 2016 Glacier graduate, earned academic All-Big Sky Conference and All-American Scholar honors through the Women’s Golf Coaches Association in her freshman season in Missoula. She played in 27 of the team’s 30 rounds.

Caleb Stetzner of Anaconda won the men’s amateur state championship in Missoula, shooting 70-65-71—206. Sean Benson was second, carding 70-68-70—208, followed by Payton Taylor, 70-68-70—208, and Joey Moore, 67-69-73—209.

Final Leaderboard

100th Montana State Women’s Amateur

at Laurel Golf Club

Par 72, 5,509 yards

Final round

Amateur Division

Teigan Avery 76-73-77-226, Anna DeMars 78-76-77-231, Shealyn Hafer 79-79-74-232, Kameryn Basye 82-77-76-235, Ashley Griffith 81-79-76-236, Jackie Mee 77-83-79-239, Kyla Clancy 75-80-84-239, Morgan O’Neil 82-85-75-242, Katie Wills 82-78-84-244, Hayden Flohr 81-86-79-246.

Kinsey Irvin 86-79-82-247, Tierney Messmer 87-82-85-254, Hannah Rosanova 88-93-76-257, Sable Kerzmann 84-89-84-257, Sydney Rochford 93-84-82-259, Lisa Forney 85-89-86-260, Susan Haskins 84-90-86-260, Renae Heislet 86-86-89-261, Sydni Rose 84-84-93-261.

Cathy Grace 87-84-91-262, Taryn Campbell 85-97-86-268, Kaycee Kennedy 95-90-86-271, Tanna Campbell 88-94-89-271, Cheri Ellis 83-96-95-274, Anne Wright 95-93-88-276, Robin Taylor 99-95-83-277, Sydnee Nowlen 89-96-93-278, Courtney Ockler 86-101-99-286, Mindy Nowlen 99-94-102-295.

Senior Division

Sue Matson 79-89-80-248, Helene Michael 80-85-87-252, Susan Court 81-88-84-253, Bobbie Lacklen 83-85-86-254, Julie Embleton 87-87-87-261, Laura Wilson 86-87-89-262, Karen Jacobson 86-93-85-264, Lisa Forsberg 91-85-89-265, Irene Kawane 88-89-97-274.

Christy Dodson 89-91-96-276, Shelly Wills 87-97-93-277, Nancy Schieno 97-90-91-278, Rosalie Meltzer 92-91-95-278, Sue Bannon 93-91-95-279, Loree Dark 95-94-91-280, Mary Bryson 96-92-92-280, Gay Elliott 98-94-89-281, Sandy Sward 94-94-93-281.

100th Montana State Men’s Amateur

at Missoula Country Club

Par 71

Final round

Caleb Stetzner 70-65-71-206, Sean Benson 70-68-70-208, Payton Taylor 70-68-70-208, Joey Moore 67-69-73-209, Jordy Donoven 67-72-73-212, Garrett Woodin 70-70-73-213, Spencer Williams 73-71-72-216, Mark Mance 74-72-71-217, Jim Coleman 69-75-73-217, Brad Grattan 77-69-72-218.

Dirk Cloninger 73-73-72-218, Derek Fuhs 74-77-68-219, Tim Garden 75-72-72-219, Chris Goldan 77-72-70-219, Joseph Potkonjak 75-71-73-219. Tate Tatom 72-77-71-220, Joey Lovell 75-71-74-220, Bennett MacIntyre 75-69-76-220, Jerry Pearsall 76-73-72-221, Daniel Crippen 72-76-73-221.

Shawn Tucker 72-76-74-222, Patrick Colberg 76-75-72-223, Max Toenjes 78-72-73-223, Logan Lindholm 77-71-75-223, Jason Winkler 76-76-72-224, Logan Iverson 82-75-67-224, Liam Clancy 76-73-75-224, Caleb Trost 75-77-72-224, Bill Dunn 72-74-78-224.

