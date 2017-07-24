Kalispell’s Vasquez Finishes Second at USA Wrestling Nationals

A few weeks after winning gold at the Cadet Pan American Championships in Argentina, Kalispell’s Tilynne Vasquez brought home a silver medal from the USA Wrestling National Championship tournament in Fargo, North Dakota.

Vasquez, who will be a sophomore at Flathead High School this fall, narrowly lost a tie-breaker to Brelane Huber of Idaho in the 106-pound freestyle final on July 18.

Earlier this month, Vasquez won the 108-pound freestyle wrestling division as a member of Team USA at the Cadet Pan American Championships in Buenos Aires. Vasquez was one of nine U.S. women to qualify for the elite global tournament.

Vasquez’s older brother, Trae, advanced to the quarterfinal round of the national tournament in the 126-pound division for freestyle. Fellow Flathead wrestler Tucker Nadeau advanced to the consolation round of 16 grapplers in both freestyle and Grego for the 170-pound division and Payton Hume also competed in the freestyle and Greco tournaments and made it to the consolation round of 32 in both competitions.

Comments

comments