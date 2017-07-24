Motorcyclist Killed in Ronan Crash

A 19-year-old Ronan man was killed in a motorcycle accident on the evening of July 20.

Lake County Sheriff Donald Bell identified the victim as Gibson Donald Brooks. Gibson was southbound on Sloan’s Bridge off Round Butte Road west of Ronan when he went off the road and crashed, according to Bell. The incident occurred around 11 p.m., July 20.

Gibson passed away from his injuries. A passenger on the motorcycle was taken to the hospital for treatment of their injuries.

No additional details were available.

