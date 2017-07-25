Model T Problems

6:09 a.m. Someone in a green bus was threatening people in Evergreen.

7:16 a.m. A Columbia Falls woman reported that her phone was stolen when she took a shower.

7:24 a.m. A man in Whitefish nearly drove off the road just to yell at someone.

9:28 a.m. A Kalispell man called to report that he was getting scammed by someone he met on a dating website.

10:51 a.m. A cow was hanging out in a front yard in Bigfork.

11:51 a.m. Someone attending The Event at Rebecca Farm pocket dialed 911. The dispatcher heard a bunch of horses snorting in the background.

12:44 p.m. A minivan was in a ditch in Kalispell.

12:56 p.m. A squatter keeps sneaking into a man’s camper in Kalispell.

1:10 p.m. A West Glacier man called police because someone was picking his huckleberries.

1:57 p.m. Kids in Evergreen were lighting off fireworks near dry grass.

2:16 p.m. The kids shooting fireworks in Evergreen started shooting the fireworks at each other.

2:24 p.m. A Kalispell man wanted someone to inspect his homemade camper.

3:02 p.m. A Columbia Falls woman reported that there was a pit bull in the middle of the road. She was worried the animal was going to get hit by a car, but she couldn’t do anything about it because she’s terrified of pit bulls.

3:29 p.m. A Kalispell resident called 911 to complain about all of the old Model Ts holding up traffic around the valley.

3:50 p.m. A Bigfork resident tied up their pet before heading down to the bars.

4:20 p.m. A Columbia Falls man also had complaints about all of the Model Ts cruising around town.

6:02 p.m. A Columbia Falls man pocket dialed 911 twice in one day.

6:31 p.m. A Kalispell man said someone ripped off his back door.

10:14 p.m. A BNSF Railway employee requested law enforcement to help get kids who were trespassing to move along.

