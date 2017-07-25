Spotlight Event: Columbia Falls Heritage Days

When: July 26 through July 30

Where: Various locations throughout Columbia Falls

More info: For a full schedule of events, visit http://cfallsheritagedays.com/index.html

The 61st annual celebration of Columbia Falls’ progress, history, and community is themed “A Path for Change.” With five days full of activities, there is bound to be an event for everyone. Some highlights include the car show on July 26, the Lion’s Club Concert on July 27, live and silent auctions on July 28, the legendary Heritage Days 3-on-3 basketball tournament followed by a parade on July 29, and a golf scramble on July 30.

