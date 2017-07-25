Superhero Fun Day

When: July 30, from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Where: Flathead Lake Lodge, Bigfork

More info: flatheadcasa.org, or (406) 755-7208

Need an excuse to dress up as your favorite superhero? Bring the whole family to CASA for Kids’ Super Hero Fun Day and enjoy a wide variety of activities, such as face painting, mini golf, rock climbing, dunk tanks, and great food and music. There will be a Super Hero Costume Contest with prizes for both children and adults. Tickets are $35/family and all funds benefit abused and neglected children in Flathead County.

