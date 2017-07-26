Columbia Falls Woman Denies Assaulting Officer

A 34-year-old Columbia Falls woman pleaded not guilty to felony assault on a peace officer in Flathead County District Court on July 20.

Lisa Marie Decker will stand trial in November and could face up to 10 years in prison if convicted.

According to court documents, law enforcement responded to a home on Jellison Road in Columbia Falls on June 27 after receiving reports of a woman making suicidal threats.

Decker reportedly invited the sheriff’s deputies into her home and while there she allegedly raised a handgun and walked toward them. One of the deputies shot at the woman while retreating for cover. The round missed the woman, who then dropped her weapon and surrendered. No one was injured during the incident.

