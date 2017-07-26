Flathead County Enacts Fire Restrictions on Private Land

Crews work to contain the Lazier Creek Fire near Middle Thompson Lake on July 10, 2017. Greg Lindstrom | Flathead Beacon

Given the extreme heat and dry conditions with little relief forecasted, the Flathead County Commission has enacted fire restrictions on all private land in Flathead County.

Stage II fire restrictions went into place on July 26. The restrictions prohibit at all times:

– Building, maintaining, attending, or using a fire or campfire. – Smoking, except within an enclosed vehicle or building, a developed recreation site, or while stopped in an area with at least 3 feet in diameter that is cleared of flammable material. – Fireworks – Operating a motorized vehicle off designated roads and trails

The following activities are prohibited between 1 p.m. to 1 a.m.:

– Operating any internal combustion machine – Welding, or operating acetylene or other torch with open flame – Using an explosive

Exemptions to these restrictions are:

– Persons with a written permit specifically authorizing prohibited act – Persons using a device solely fueled by liquid petroleum or LPG fuels. A clear 3-foot diameter around the device is still required. – Persons on private property using barbecue grills with a 3-foot diameter clear of all flammable materials and 6 feet away from overhead flammables, and have running water readily accessible – Operating generators with an approved spark-arresting device within an enclosed vehicle or building – Operating motor vehicles on designated roads and trails – Emergency repair of roadways and public utilities – Agricultural activities – Firefighting operations or rescue operations – All land within a city boundary

Public lands within Flathead County have already enacted Stage II fire restrictions. Those include Flathead National Forest, the Department of Natural Resources and Conservation lands, Glacier National Park, and Lincoln, Missoula, Lake, and Sanders counties.

The Stage II restrictions will stay in place in Flathead County until removed by the commission.

