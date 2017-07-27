Whitefish Theatre Co. Presents ‘Always … Patsy Cline’

“Always … Patsy Cline” will return to the stage in Whitefish for a summer encore performance. A tribute and musical based on a true story, the show follows the unique friendship of renowned country singer Patsy Cline and her fan, Louise Seger, a lonely divorcee and mother, while incorporating 23 of Cline’s most iconic songs, such as “Crazy,” “Walking After Midnight,” and “I Fall to Pieces.” Starring Amanda Duff Caldwell as Patsy and Scarlett Schindler a Seger, the two-hour show combines heart-wrenching music and a humorous, fast-paced narrative to allow the audience a vivid insight into the life of the well-loved singer.

Performances are July 27-30 and August 3-6 at 8 P.M. at the O’Shaughnessy center in Whitefish. Tickets can be purchased online at www.whitefishtheatreco.org as well as at the Box Office (1 Central Ave., Whitefish) or by phone (862-5371) from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday through Friday and one hour prior to performances. They are $25 for reserved table or mezzanine seating. Food and wine will also be available for purchase.

Comments

comments