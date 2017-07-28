Small Plane Lands on Interstate in Montana

HELENA — A small airplane on a training flight landed safely on an interstate highway in Montana after experiencing a mechanical problem.

The Independent Record reports that the plane was forced to make an emergency landing Friday afternoon when a throttle cable broke during the flight from Helena.

Officials say the pilot got the attention of a semi-truck driver by flying directly above the vehicle traveling on Interstate 15 about 25 miles north of Helena. The truck slowed down, allowing the plane to land in front of it.

The two people on the airplane were not hurt.

Details about the plane and the pilot and passenger were not immediately available.

