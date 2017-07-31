Bozeman Police Officer Kills Wife, Self at Home

BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) — A Bozeman police officer killed his wife and himself at their home over the weekend.

Gallatin County officials on Monday identified the dead as 31-year-old Danielle Heninger and 40-year-old Zach Heninger. Zach Heninger, a 12-year veteran of the police force, was off duty.

Officers responded to reports of gunshots at 11:30 p.m. Saturday and found the Heningers dead. Police Chief Steve Crawford said Monday that the couple’s three children were home at the time.

Crawford said officials had no indication the Heningers were having marital troubles and that law enforcement had not previously responded to any reports of domestic disturbances at their house.

The Montana Division of Criminal Investigation, the Gallatin County sheriff’s department and the Park County coroner continue their investigation.

Comments

comments