Man Critically Injured After Train Hits Grain Truck

BILLINGS — An eastern Montana man was critically injured after a freight train collided with the grain truck he was driving northeast of Miles City.

Miles City Fire and Rescue Battalion Chief Branden Stevens tells The Billings Gazette that the truck ended up in several different pieces with parts scattered up to a quarter mile (400 meters) up the track from the spot of the collision Sunday evening.

The man was flown to a Billings hospital for treatment of what Stevens called traumatic injuries.

The collision caused the train to derail. Custer County Fire officials say no one on the train was injured.

The man’s name and age were not released.

